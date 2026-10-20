75-ft moving Ravan effigy, green crackers set the stage for Lucknow's Dussehra

As nine days of Ramlila draw to a close, Lucknow is gearing up for a grand Dussehra finale, as the city prepares to mark the traditional fervour with festive gatherings, much-awaited Ravan effigies, pyrotechnics and eco-friendly fireworks.

Ravan effigy with moving parts is being prepared for the Dussehra finale at Lucknow’s Aishbagh Ramlila. (Sourced)

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The highlight at Aishbagh Ramlila will be a 75-ft Ravan effigy with moving parts, adding a dramatic touch to the enactment of the Ram-Ravan battle.

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“The moving parts will bring the effigy to life. Work has been underway for a month, with Delhi-based craftsman Irfan and his four associates leading the construction.

Also read: Dussehra 2026 | Gen Z audience tells me 'Keep doing it, bro’, says actor Shahbaaz Khann on playing Ravana in Delhi's Ramlila

Eco-friendly crackers planned for Aishbagh finale

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{{^usCountry}} Eco-friendly crackers will be fitted inside for a spectacular yet safer display,” said Ramlila committee member Harishchandra Agrawal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eco-friendly crackers will be fitted inside for a spectacular yet safer display,” said Ramlila committee member Harishchandra Agrawal. {{/usCountry}}

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In Daliganj, the Mausamganj Ramlila committee has put plans to expand Dussehra celebrations to Jhulelal Vatika on hold for another year due to waterlogging.

The Ravan effigy, measuring 15-20 feet, is being built on the traditional Ramlila ground.

Despite the smaller scale, organisers are planning a grand finale, with nearly ₹50,000 earmarked for fireworks and pyrotechnics, said committee member Rajesh Tripathi.

At Sadar Ramlila, near the Uran Kanal Colony ground, preparations are underway on a grand scale.

Organiser Anand Ankur Tiwari said the final day will feature performances by Durga Mata and Hanumanji. Two large effigies — a 35-ft Meghnad and a 75-ft Ravan — are being erected. Unlike previous years, when the Ravan effigy lacked properly constructed legs, this year’s structure will stand on fully built legs and feature 10 distinct heads, giving it a more imposing appearance, Tiwari said.

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Also read: Ludhiana-based family’s 54-year Ramlila journey spans three generations

Mahanagar completes preparations for 60-ft Ravan Dahan

In Mahanagar, a 60-ft Ravan effigy is ready for the traditional Dahan. Committee member Hem Pant said the iconic Angad-Ravana dialogue and Lakshman-Meghnad battle, usually staged on the final day, were held on Monday this year.

“To avoid late-evening congestion and heavy crowd pressure, Ravan Dahan has been scheduled between 7:30 pm and 8 pm, allowing families to witness the finale safely and return home early,” he said.