80 farmers receive residential plots in Lucknow

Eighty farmers received plots through an open lottery system at a programme organised on Saturday at the zonal office of the Awas Vikas Parishad (UP housing and development board) in the state capital. Lottery for allotment of residential plots for farmers organised by the Awas Vikas Parishad (HT Photo)

The plots were given to the farmers - besides the monetary compensation - as compensation for the land which they had given to the Awas Vikas Parishad, said DK Gupta, superintendent engineer.

The plots are 60 sq m in Sector 19B of Vrindavan Yojna area of the state capital.

After the allotment, the farmers can complete the rest of the formalities of the department and can proceed with the registry of the allotted plots.

“We have sufficient plots available with us,” said Himanshu Kumar Gupta, deputy housing commissioner, Awas Vikas Parishad, Lucknow Zone, adding that there are 1,300 more farmers left to receive plots from the Awas Vikas Parishad. The authorities have already selected the land, and the plotting work is going on. The department has started completing the files of farmers after which one by one such camps for the allotments to farmers will be organised.

The programme was held in the presence of superintendent engineers, executive engineers, EMOs, allottees, Kisan Union representatives, and several others.

Similarly, a farmers’ panchayat is also being organised on Vrindavan Yojna ground here on September 11 to discuss various issues of farmers. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has convened the panchayat.

According to a release, the panchayat will discuss the debts of farmers to be waived off, irrigation electricity which is said to be free on the orders of the CM but for which farmers are still paying, and the increase in circle rate of land of farmers, along with several other issues.