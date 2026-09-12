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905 public sector bank branches observe day-long strike

Around 10,000 employees of 905 public sector bank branches remained on strike, affecting transactions worth ₹2,500 crore.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 07:43:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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: Public sector bank employees in the state capital observed a one-day strike on Friday in response to a nationwide call by the United Forum of Bank Unions, demanding a five-day banking week, a non-discriminatory PLI scheme and settlement of pending issues.

Employees also took out a rally from the State Bank of India’s main branch behind KD Singh Babu Stadium to Indian Bank, Hazratganj (For representation only)
Employees also took out a rally from the State Bank of India’s main branch behind KD Singh Babu Stadium to Indian Bank, Hazratganj (For representation only)

Around 10,000 employees of 905 public sector bank branches remained on strike, affecting transactions worth 2,500 crore. Employees also took out a rally from the State Bank of India’s main branch behind KD Singh Babu Stadium to Indian Bank, Hazratganj.

The protest at Indian Bank was led by United Forum of Bank Unions state convener YK Arora. District convener Anil Srivastava said employees had been holding demonstrations, wearing black badges and running campaigns on X and through posters for a long time, but were forced to strike as their demands were not met.

Addressing the gathering, Com Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “RBI, LIC, SEBI and NABARD have a five-day week; why the injustice toward us?” SK Sangtani demanded immediate withdrawal of the “discriminatory” PLI scheme imposed by the government. Lakshman Singh demanded that banks which paid lakhs as PLI to top executives should take back the amount.

 
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