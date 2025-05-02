Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP leader Sanjay Singh questions BJP on caste census

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2025 08:13 PM IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the government of using caste enumeration to distract from the Pahalgam attack and upcoming Bihar polls, opposing BJP's stance.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the government announced caste enumeration in the upcoming census to divert people’s attention from the Pahalgam attack and also in view of the assembly polls in Bihar.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference in Lucknow on May 2. (HT photo)
AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference in Lucknow on May 2. (HT photo)

Singh, who was in Lucknow to meet party workers, further alleged: “BJP has always been against caste census. It was strongly opposed by the PM and many prominent BJP ministers,” Singh told media person.

He said the caste census must be done and there was no second opinion on the issue. The AAP leader claimed that several BJP leaders have given statements against the caste census.

“What is the roadmap on reservation? Even if the caste-wise figures are released, BJP should tell what steps it will take after this? Will the reservation be increased,” he asked.

On the occasion, Singh said on May 3 and 4, the AAP will organise a two-day ‘Sankalp Shivir’ (training camp) in Prayagraj.

News / Cities / Lucknow / AAP leader Sanjay Singh questions BJP on caste census
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On