AAP leader Sanjay Singh questions BJP on caste census

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the government announced caste enumeration in the upcoming census to divert people’s attention from the Pahalgam attack and also in view of the assembly polls in Bihar. AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference in Lucknow on May 2. (HT photo)

Singh, who was in Lucknow to meet party workers, further alleged: “BJP has always been against caste census. It was strongly opposed by the PM and many prominent BJP ministers,” Singh told media person.

He said the caste census must be done and there was no second opinion on the issue. The AAP leader claimed that several BJP leaders have given statements against the caste census.

“What is the roadmap on reservation? Even if the caste-wise figures are released, BJP should tell what steps it will take after this? Will the reservation be increased,” he asked.

On the occasion, Singh said on May 3 and 4, the AAP will organise a two-day ‘Sankalp Shivir’ (training camp) in Prayagraj.