Lucknow, Expressing deep concern over the damage caused to rabi crops due to unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and incidents of fire in some areas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure immediate compensation for farmers. Adityanath directs officials to ensure compensation for crops damaged due to unseasonal rains

Chairing a high-level review meeting in the morning, the chief minister said, "It is natural for farmers to feel worried in such adverse circumstances, and the state government stands firmly with them with full commitment," according to an official statement.

The chief minister directed that an accurate, fair and time-bound assessment of losses for every affected farmer and sharecropper be conducted, and immediate compensation be ensured.

He said that effective coordination should be established at the district level among revenue, agriculture, and other departments concerned, and surveys should be completed quickly and reports sent to the government without delay, so that relief distribution is not held up.

He also asked the officials to maintain active coordination with insurance companies to ensure quick settlement of crop insurance claims.

Officers have been instructed to directly reach out to farmers and ensure they receive the benefits of insurance schemes, so that maximum relief can be provided.

Directing the Revenue Department, the chief minister said, "Adequate funds should be immediately made available to each district from the State Disaster Relief Fund. District magistrates must ensure that assistance is provided to affected farmers in a prompt and transparent manner. Relief camps should be set up wherever required, and mandi committees should also extend all possible support to farmers."

Taking a sensitive approach towards fire incidents, the chief minister directed that in cases of loss of life and livestock, relief funds must be provided within 24 hours.

He also instructed that eligible beneficiaries be promptly covered under the Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana. Additionally, families whose houses have been damaged or destroyed should be provided housing on priority under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

The chief minister warned that any negligence in relief and rehabilitation work will be unacceptable, and accountability of officials concerned will be fixed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.