After ‘sugar boards’, ‘oil boards’ in CBSE schools to tackle obesity

In a fresh move to promote healthy eating habits to curb problems like obesity in students and staff, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to establish ‘oil boards’. This is in continuation with its earlier circular on ‘sugar boards’. This move is in continuation with CBSE’s earlier circular on ‘sugar boards’. (For representation)

In a letter to school principals, CBSE director (academics) Dr Praggya M Singh cited alarming statistics, noting a sharp increase in obesity among both children and adults. She highlighted that as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21), over one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese.

As per ‘The Lancet GBD 2021’ obesity forecasting study published in 2025, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crore in 2021 to 44.9 crore by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden. It further says that prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted mostly by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity.

In view of this, all schools must sensitise their students and staff by installing ‘oil boards’ (digital/static posters, etc) in common areas like cafeterias, lobbies, meeting rooms and other public spaces to raise awareness on harmful consumption, the letter reads.

The schools have been asked to print health messages on all official stationery like letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders, etc, and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity.

Promoting healthy meals and physical activity in schools through availability of nutritious, healthier food options (more fruits, vegetables, and low-fat options, and by limiting availability of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks) and activity initiatives (such as encouraging use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks, and facilitating walking routes), according to the circular.

CBSE has even sent photos of a few prototypes of such boards to schools with a message that they may like to customise these as per their requirements. School students can be encouraged to prepare such boards as a part of experiential learning. Relevant IEC material, including posters, videos, etc are available on the official YouTube channel of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the circular reads.

For details regarding the initiative, schools can contact FSSAI through email (iec@fssai.gov.in).

“The latest advisory introducing ‘oil boards’ in schools is a step aimed at addressing rising obesity levels among students. The initiative involves placing visual displays in school spaces like cafeterias and corridors to raise awareness about the harmful effects of high-fat and oil-rich foods. With over 20% of urban adults already overweight or obese and projections pointing to 45 crore obese individuals by 2050, the move underscores the critical role schools play in shaping lifelong healthy habits,” a CBSE school principal said.