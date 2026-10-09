Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Mayawati talks about Gen Z concerns, asks govt to move beyond rhetoric

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday said the central and state governments must move beyond “mere rhetoric” and “hollow claims” to implement genuine measures with sincere intent and sound policies. She also suggested that Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s energy should have been engaged in nation-building. Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati paying floral tribute to party founder Kanshi Ram’s portrait on his death anniversary in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“The issues raised by the BSP have now been adopted as key issues by Gen Z and Gen Alpha. They are raising issues like the quality of schools, hospitals, good roads and livelihood,” she said.

She also reiterated her demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on party founder and Dalit icon Kanshi Ram in recognition of his “historic contributions to social change” and in respect for the Dalit community’s sentiments.

Paying tribute to Kanshi Ram on his 20th death anniversary at the party’s central camp office on Mall Avenue in Lucknow, the four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The country cannot be made prosperous and happy merely by creating a ‘feel-good’ atmosphere for a handful of people. The government must implement better and sustainable measures to empower the people, making them self-reliant, dignified, and gainfully employed, thereby building a strong India.”

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, she called upon the party cadre to capture the “master key” to power and transform the “exploited class” into the “ruling class”.

“The party supporters should dedicate themselves with greater zeal to the upcoming general assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. It will be a truly fitting and heartfelt tribute to Kanshi Ram,” she said.

The BSP president’s nephew Akash Anand, who was recently reinducted into the party as the national coordinator, and other senior leaders were present at the programme.

In a show of strength before the assembly election, a large number of BSP supporters assembled at the Kanshi Ram Memorial to pay tribute to the party founder as slogans resonated in the air.

“Kanshi Ram’s message was clear: the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ has never obtained, nor will it ever obtain, power through anyone’s benevolence or charity. Instead, they will secure power solely through the strength of their voting rights granted by the Constitution,” Mayawati said.

The BSP chief said people from all sections of the society are distressed and suffering due to rampant poverty, inflation, unemployment, illiteracy and backwardness.

“The central and state governments must move beyond mere rhetoric and hollow claims. Instead, they must implement genuine measures with sincere intent and sound policies. It would be appropriate and far better to govern the country in accordance with the Constitution’s sacred humanitarian and welfare-oriented spirit, rather than with a purely commercial mindset,” she said.

Otherwise, the people, especially the increasingly vocal younger generation, will not hesitate to hold the authorities accountable for broken election promises, irresponsibility, mismanagement, and corruption, she said.

This resolve is already evident in their ongoing campaigns for school and educational reforms, which continue despite opposition or obstruction from the government, she said.

The BSP’s guiding principle of “sarvajan hitay- sarvajan sukhay (welfare and happiness of all)” embodies the interests of every segment of society, including youth, women, traders, and farmers, she said. It has been clearly demonstrated and proven by the BSP’s four terms in power in UP, she added.

“The rule of law was established by an ‘Iron Lady’. The BSP government accomplished numerous historic feats on the humanitarian and welfare front,” she added.