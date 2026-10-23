AI in forensics a double-edged sword, say experts at Lko meet

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help investigators analyse fingerprints, DNA data and CCTV footage faster and identify links between crimes, but unverified AI-generated findings could jeopardise investigations and court proceedings, experts warned at a forensic science dialogue in Lucknow on Friday.

For representation only (Sourced)

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At a panel discussion on AI in forensics and investigation during ‘TechSangam’, part of the three-day International Dialogue-26 at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), experts stressed that AI must remain an investigative aid, not a substitute for forensic expertise, human judgement or independent verification.

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AI can sift through large volumes of data to identify patterns and potential connections between individuals, incidents and locations, said Sandeep Joshi. But the reliability of its findings depends on data quality, the technology used and the methodology followed, he added.

Retired Commodore Satish K Satyapathi cautioned that investigators need the technical knowledge and practical experience to detect errors or misleading conclusions produced by AI systems. Findings must be checked against original evidence and conventional forensic methods, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts also flagged the risks posed by deepfakes, manipulated digital evidence and biased or inaccurate datasets. Without safeguards, such material could misdirect investigations or undermine the credibility of evidence presented in court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts also flagged the risks posed by deepfakes, manipulated digital evidence and biased or inaccurate datasets. Without safeguards, such material could misdirect investigations or undermine the credibility of evidence presented in court. {{/usCountry}}

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The panel called for authentication of original evidence, proper documentation of analytical procedures and independent validation of AI-assisted results. It also stressed that investigators and forensic experts must be able to explain the methods used and establish the reliability of their findings. AI-generated conclusions, they noted, do not automatically become admissible evidence.

DIG (technical) Ashish Tiwari moderated the discussion, which formed part of the wider dialogue on cybercrime, digital evidence and emerging technologies.

The three-day event, which began on Friday, has brought together forensic scientists, cybersecurity specialists, legal professionals and technology experts from India and abroad.

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Other sessions are examining deepfakes, data security, quantum technology and the use of drones, robotics and 3D printing in crime-scene investigations. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend on Saturday, when discussions will focus on national security, digital sovereignty and India’s technological capabilities.

The dialogue concludes on Sunday with sessions on emerging cybercrime patterns, cybersecurity threats and strengthening India’s forensic ecosystem.