Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AirAsia to start daily flights from Lucknow from Aug 5
lucknow news

AirAsia to start daily flights from Lucknow from Aug 5

AirAsia India will be operating 112 weekly direct flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai from Lucknow
The fares for AirAsia flights from Lucknow to five cities are starting from 4,064 (File photo)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 10:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

AirAsia India will start direct daily flights connecting Lucknow to Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai from August 5.

The fares are starting from 4,064 and booking is open on all major channels, said a press release from the company.

The airline will also be connecting Lucknow through convenient one-stop itineraries to other stations on its network such as Srinagar, Cochin, Hyderabad, Guwahati and others in the days to come, read the press release.

The company would be operating 112 weekly direct flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai from Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP