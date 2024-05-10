Akhilesh can’t see beyond family: Mayawati

Kanpur: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, alleging that it did not field a Muslim candidate from Kannauj as it could not see beyond SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s family. She said even though Muslims were in sizeable number in Kannauj, the SP did not give ticket to a member of the community . (HT FILE)

The BSP chief asked the deprived sections, including the dalits and Muslims, to not cast a single vote for Yadav’s party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally in Terajacket Kannauj, the constituency from where the SP chief is contesting, the BSP president recalled how Yadav, during his government, had changed the names of the districts named by her government after great men born in the dalit, oppressed and backward classes.

She said even though Muslims were in sizeable number in Kannauj, the SP did not give ticket to a member of the community and alleged that the Yadavs from the SP family were fielded in elections as the party could not see beyond the Saifai family.

The BSP has fielded a Muslim candidate.

“The Muslim population here is sizeable but the SP does not give ticket to Muslims. They do not have time for anyone apart from their family and so Yadavs have been fielded by the SP (unko to unkey parivar se hi fursat nahi milti hai ticket dene main, so SP Parivar se Yadav khadey hote hain),” she said.

She alleged that Akhilesh Yadav hated saints, gurus and great men from the dalit, oppressed and backward class. “What right they have to ask the dalits and deprived to vote for the Samajwadi Party? You should not vote for such a party and also not pardon it,” she stressed.

She recalled that the then SP government had ended reservation in promotions.

Taking on the Congress that has allied with the SP in Uttar Pradesh, she said the Constitution of Dr Ambedkar was not allowed to reach dalits properly in the Congress government, and there was no question of it happening in the Samajwadi Party government.

She said reservation had become limited as most of the work was going to private sector and big industrialists.

Mayawati also said that the dalits and most backwards would go in the BSP’s favour. If the Muslim vote also came to her party without getting divided, the result in Kannauj would be very different , she said.

Alleging that her political opponents took large sums in the form of electoral bonds, she said her party had never taken a single rupee from any big or small capitalist. Ever since the BSP was formed the party depended on small contributions and support of its workers.

She also appealed to the people to not get influenced by the BJP or RSS over the free ration being distributed by the central government.

“It is not being given by the BJP or Modi from their pockets but from the tax of the people. This kindness is not of the BJP or RSS,” she added.

The BSP chief also sought support for other BSP candidates -- Sarika Singh Baghel from Etawah and Kranti Pandey from Farrukhabad -- during the election rally.

Polling in Kannauj, Etawah and Farrukhabad is slated during the fourth phase on May 13.