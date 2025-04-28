Akhilesh for ‘proper’ probe into Prayagraj edu directorate fire

Raising a question over the fire at the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Secondary Education building in Prayagraj on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that thousands of files were burnt to ashes in the incident. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on April 27. (HT file)

“After reading some news items, I have come to know that around 5,000 files were burnt in the fire incident at directorate of education office in Prayagraj. There might be corruption and embezzlement behind this incident, hence, proper investigation into the matter is needed,” he alleged while addressing a press conference at SP headquarters in Lucknow.

Several hundred files related to aided schools were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out in two important sections of the UP Directorate of Secondary Education building in Prayagraj on Sunday morning. No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to chief fire officer, Prayagraj, RK Pandey, prima facie the cause of the incident seems to be electrical short-circuit. Being a Sunday, no one was present in the building at the time of the incident.

Attacking the government, Yadav alleged, “The government has weakened the institutions. The BJP government has appointed officials from other states in Uttar Pradesh. All of them are involved in corruption in Uttar Pradesh. Officials are taking money from here and investing it in their own states.”

On the Pahalgam terror attack, he said the country wants to know how the terrorists reached here. He demanded the government to give ₹10 crore ex gratia to the kin of each of the those killed in the April 22 attack and also a government job to a member of those families.

“It was an intelligence failure. The government had not made arrangements for the safety of the tourists. After the incident, the injured did not get help on time,” the SP chief alleged.

SP youth brigade administered PDA pledge

A meeting of national and state office bearers of the SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade was held at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. The meeting was addressed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav where PDA pledge was administered to all the office bearers and workers of the party’s youth wing.

“The SP youth wing will go to every village and expose the lies of BJP and tell the people about the PDA pledge. The strategy of PDA has prevented BJP from getting a majority in the (2024) Lok Sabha elections. Anarchy is at its peak in the BJP government,” Yadav said on the occasion.