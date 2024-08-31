Akhilesh hits back after Yogi’s ‘red cap, black deeds’ jibe at SP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said “no colour is good or bad, it is about perspective” as he hit back at chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his “cap is red but deeds are black” jibe at the SP. Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE)

In a long post in Hindi titled “Janata Ki Sansad Ka Prashnkaal (the question hour in the public’s parliament),” Yadav delved into the issue of colours and their significance. He said those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards the colour red.

Akhilesh’s post came a day after Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi Party at a public event and said: “Everyone is familiar with the misdeeds of the SP. If you turn the pages, the SP’s history is full of black deeds. The SP’s cap is ‘laal’ (red) but its ‘karname kale hain’ (deeds are black). They are repeating their history.”

The SP workers are often seen sporting red caps. Red is the dominant colour in the SP’s red and green flag with its election symbol “bicycle” in the middle.

“...What could be the reason for getting angry on seeing the red and black colours? Answer: Colours have a deep relation with the mind and psychology. If a colour is liked by someone in particular, then there are special psychological reasons for it and if someone gets angry on seeing a colour, then there are some negative psychological reasons for that too,” Yadav wrote.

“The truth is that every colour is obtained from nature and positive people do not consider any colour to be negative. Instead of positive diversity towards colours; we should have multi-coloured goodwill towards those who have a negative view of division and disintegration because this is not their fault but the result of their monochrome narrow dominant thinking,” Yadav said.

“To change the mind and hearts of such people, we just need to explain that ‘only after the night of black, the reddish morning is significant’, this mutual colour-relationship brings hope and enthusiasm in life,” he said.

“No colour is good or bad, it is about perspective,”he said.

Describing red as a symbol of union, Yadav said, “Those who lack love, union and harmony in their lives often have ill-will towards this colour.”

Red is the colour of power and has a positive relation with many revered powers “but those who think that their own power is the greatest, they consider red colour a challenge,” he emphasized.

“Even a powerful bull gets angry on seeing red colour,” the SP chief added.

Talking about black, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Black colour is particularly positive in the Indian contexts, such as the ‘black tika’ applied to the children of the family to protect them from the evil eye and the use of black beads in the mangalsutra, a symbol of marital bliss.

“Those who lack the element of motherly love or good fortune in their lives, psychologically develop an aversion towards the black colour,” he said.

Yadav said black is also considered the colour of negativity and despair.

So, those whose political thinking thrives on black thoughts like “fear” and “distrust” wear it on their heads, he said.