Akhilesh supports govt on downgrading ties with Pak, seeks stricter measures

Backing the Central government’s decision to downgrade ties with Pakistan following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akilesh Yadav said stricter actions must be taken and strong measures be implemented to curb terror. The SP chief threw his weight behind the government in a press conference. (HT file photo)

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow on Thursday, Akhilesh said, “We are with the government in all the decisions taken against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. I would suggest even stricter measures. Terrorists don’t have any religion; their only motive is to instil fear and create problems for the locals. They should be dealt with an iron hand and justice be given to families who have lost their near and dear ones. At the same time, I would like to request all political parties not to take any political mileage from the incident.”

“Our party represented by national general secretary Ram Gopal Ji will put forth suggestions in the all-party meet in Delhi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. We condemn this attack in strong words; the videos circulating on social media are disturbing,” said Akhilesh, who curtailed the birth anniversary celebration of former governor of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram Aziz Qureshi at the SP office on Thursday in the wake of the tragedy.

On social media posts targeting a particular community after the terror attack, the SP chief said, “It is the responsibility of the government to deal with such targeted and hateful posts. If any fake news or hateful post causes harm or poses threat to our nation, it should be monitored and checked by the government immediately.”

“I have said it earlier and I am saying it again today; the youth of the country is not in favour of Agniveer (scheme). They want permanent jobs and uniform. As far as national security is concerned, budget should never be an issue for the government,” the SP chief said.

Hitting out at the Central government on the Pahalgam terror attack, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “We had expectations when the government announced demonetisation. We also had expectations when Article 370 was abrogated. All the important postings in Kashmir were done by the Centre, and it was the responsibility of the government to save the lives that were lost. Why did the government not learn from its previous mistakes? Why did they learn nothing from the previous attacks?”