Akhilesh to attend meeting of opposition leaders in Patna

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2023 12:34 AM IST

The Samajwadi Party chief has already urged all political parties in the opposition to join hands to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend the meeting of opposition leaders convened in Patna on June 23, said a senior party functionary on Wednesday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government over “rising crime and corruption in the state.” (File Photo)
Yadav had already urged all political parties in the opposition to join hands to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said the SP had abided by the understanding reached with the alliance partners - the Congress and the BSP - in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

However, SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary was not available for comments.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid had also said that the leaders of all political parties, including the Congress, agreed to attend the meeting in Patna. He said the leaders may reach an understanding on various issues but the issue of Prime MInisterial candidate may not come up for discussion at the meeting.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a press statement, targeted the BJP government over “rising crime and corruption in the state.” He said the BJP government was not fulfilling the promises made to the people.

