Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP for damaging aesthetic value of heritage sites

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for damaging the aesthetic value of heritage sites because of unplanned development in the religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the BJP opposes ‘rewri’ (freebies), it does not care about misappropriation of funds sanctioned for development work, alleged Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

He was in Vrindavan on Sunday and met Vineet Narain, a veteran journalist settled in Mathura and advocating the cause of conservation of heritage sites in Mathura and Vrindavan. “There is loot of money in the name of development during the BJP regime and officials involved are minting money. The BJP is not interested in development, but is in fact blocking development,” the SP leader alleged.

“It was not for the first time that Janmashtami was celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan but never did such a tragic incident happen (before). The death of two devotees at Bankey Behari temple is the failure of the state government. t was known that a large number of devotees will turn up, but no proper plan was there,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to a question about proposed corridor at Bankey Behari temple on the pattern of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Akhilesh Yadav said the Goswamis (priests) managing affairs at the temple want conservation of the temple in its present form.

“When in power, the Samajwadi Party does not believe in uprooting those living since long in the name of development. The BJP regime is allowing land scams in Ayodhya. The poor condition of Poorvanchal Expressway was exposed. The BJP is only aiming at toppling elected governments through misuse of agencies and money power,” he said.

“Elections these days are contested on propaganda for which money is required. Opposition is uniting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and we have too many options as PM face but the BJP has no choice. All opposition parties will sit together and work out a strategy to stop the BJP in 2024 and the efforts that have begun will not go waste,” Yadav said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is not a question as to who will be the PM face of opposition but how democracy will be saved by removing the BJP,” said Akhilesh Yadav.