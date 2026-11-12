‘95 vs 5 this time’: Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav steps up rhetoric ahead of UP polls

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to bring the Samajwadi Party to power in 2027, declaring that the political battle has shifted from “80 versus 20” to “95 versus 5.”

Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, Yadav said farmers, youth, workers and traders across the state are yearning for change.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read I 2 lakh emergency calls made to UP police during three days of Diwali

“The public is ready. The end of the BJP is near,” he stated, accusing the ruling party of injustice, oppression, high prices and unemployment.

“Ninety-five per cent of the people who are suffering, distressed and humiliated are on one side, while five per cent of exploiters are on the other,” he said. He claimed the BJP was “scared of the PDA” (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “This time it is not 80 versus 20. It is 95 versus 5. Looking at impending defeat, the chief minister’s language and behaviour have changed,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This time it is not 80 versus 20. It is 95 versus 5. Looking at impending defeat, the chief minister’s language and behaviour have changed,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

SIR, Aadhar cards, education cuts

The SP national president appealed to party workers to protect their booths and voter lists, alleging that the BJP wins elections through “dishonesty and rigging.”

He accused the ruling party of attempting malpractices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but claimed SP workers and PDA volunteers had safeguarded the votes. Yadav also demanded that voter lists be linked to Aadhaar cards and suggested making Aadhaar cards out of metal to prevent forgery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also accused the state government of destroying education by shutting down 26,000 primary schools, reducing jobs in the education department, failing to set up new power plants, and not attracting real industrial investment despite tall claims.

Also Read I Swachh Survekshan 2025-26: Four UP cities earn cleanliness honours; Lko 3rd in million-plus category

He contrasted this with the previous SP government’s record, pointing to the metro projects in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra that created thousands of jobs, and the arrival of HCL in Lucknow.

Yadav also criticised the law-and-order situation, saying public trust in the police had collapsed. He referred to incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras, claiming families were still awaiting justice.