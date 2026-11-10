2 lakh emergency calls in UP during three days of Diwali

Uttar Pradesh’s emergency response service UP-112 provided assistance to more than 2.05 lakh people across the state during the three days of Diwali festivities, with police-related emergencies accounting for the largest share of requests, according to official figures released on Tuesday. A UP-112 call centre (HT File Photo)

The service assisted 2,05,738 people between November 7 and 9, significantly higher than its usual daily average of around 38,000 beneficiaries. Police response vehicles (PRVs) remained on heightened alert across the state to deal with emergencies during the festival, the UP-112 press release said.

The demand for emergency assistance rose progressively over the three days. UP-112 attended to 53,264 people on Chhoti Diwali (November 7), 74,816 on Diwali (November 8) and 77,753 on November 9.

Police-related emergencies constituted the largest category of assistance. Around 41,000 people sought police intervention on November 7, followed by nearly 56,000 on Diwali and 59,000 on the following day. The three-day figure stood at approximately 1.56 lakh.

Medical emergencies accounted for another 36,817 incidents, for which ambulance assistance was provided. The emergency service also responded to 7,029 fire-related incidents during the period.

UP-112 also extended assistance to vulnerable sections through its dedicated services. Under the Savera scheme, which focuses on the safety and welfare of senior citizens, 2,018 registered elderly people received assistance between November 7 and 9.

The service also facilitated the safe travel of 11 women travelling alone at night under its Escort for Women Safety initiative. Between 10pm and 6am, PRV teams escorted these women to their destinations after they reported difficulty in finding transport.