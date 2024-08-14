Alert sounded in U.P. for I-Day, upcoming festivals

Alert has been sounded across the state in view of Independence Day celebrations and upcoming festivals of Raksha Bhandan on August 19 and Janmashtami on August 26. (Pic for representation)

UP director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar issued directions to beef up security and intensify vigil across the state, said senior police officials of UP police headquarters here on Tuesday. They said the DGP has issued a detailed circular to all district police chiefs in this connection and asked for strict compliance with necessary security drill to be performed to avert any trouble on Independence Day.

The DGP directed the district police chiefs to ensure necessary security arrangements at railway stations, metro stations, bus stations, airports, markets, malls and other crowded places. He said special security plans should be made for important installations.

He ordered the setting up of police check posts and installing of barriers strategically as well as anti-sabotage check where Independence Day functions are scheduled to be organised.

Kumar said the patrolling by UP-112 police response vehicles and patrol vehicles of police station should be intensified to ensure that no law-and-order trouble arises as well as to keep vigil on suspicious persons.

He directed for special vigil on microlight planes, gliders and drones and keep a check so that they do not fly over VVIP installations like Vidhan Bhawan and its vicinity. He further asked for surprise checking at hotels, guesthouses, hospitals and shopping malls.

He said the verification of people who have recently taken houses on rent should be done. Besides, the checking of chemical shops should also be done, he added.