All sanitation workers to get Ayushman cards: Yogi Adityanath

Showering flowers on them on the eve of Valmiki Jayanti, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced several initiatives for sanitation workers, referred to as “Swachhata Mitras.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath showering flowers on sanitation workers in Varanasi on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

All sanitation workers will receive Ayushman cards for free medical treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh per worker annually, he said on the first day of his two-day visit to Varanasi.

He announced that ₹16,000 to ₹20,000 would directly be credited to sanitation workers’ bank accounts, emphasising that “no one will be able to exploit them”, according to an official statement.

He also said preparations, including the creation of a dedicated portal, are underway.

Adityanath made the remarks at the Swachhata Mitra Samman ceremony at Saroj Palace, Piplani Katra, where he honoured sanitation workers who contributed significantly during the Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada.

The chief minister honoured 500 sanitation workers, providing them with angavastram, safety kits and sweets on the occasion.

Adityanath said his government is looking after the sanitation workers who care about everyone’s health.

Rani Devi, Rupa, Neelam, Malti, Priyanshu, Deepak Kumar, Shatrudra, Tinku and Suraj Bharatiya were among the sanitation workers honoured on the occasion.

Adityanath also announced that October 7 will be a public holiday on the occasion of Lord Valmiki Jayanti.

Describing Valmiki as “the architect of India’s sage tradition” and a “guiding force of Sanatan Dharma”, the chief minister said the ‘trikaldarshi’ (one who can see the past, present and future) sage inspires devotion to Lord Ram and is recognised as the world’s first poet, having composed the earliest epic.

He remarked that politicians are often noticed by the public only during elections.

“Many appear during polls, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh, people say, ‘They have come!’ But are public representatives truly aware of local issues? Visiting the spot and listening to citizens is the first step toward resolving problems,” he said.

Recalling the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, he highlighted its impact in creating nationwide awareness about sanitation.

He added that cleanliness initiatives, coupled with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, have reduced diseases and household expenses, contributing to a healthy, strong and capable India.

He praised sanitation workers as the foundation of cleanliness, emphasising their selfless contribution to public health.

“No one diminishes by working; the more diligent a person is, the stronger and healthier they become. Even during the global pandemic, hardworking people remained resilient,” he said.

On the occasion of Diwali, Adityanath called for a state-level initiative to distribute sweets to every sanitation worker and ensure that lamps and sweets reach every poor household.

“Our duty is to unite society; we cannot allow divisive forces, such as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, to tear it apart. This unity will form the foundation for a stronger, empowered, developed, and self-reliant India,” he said.

