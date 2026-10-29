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Allahabad HC cites Manusmriti, says maintaining family husband’s ‘pious’ duty

The HC referred to Chapter XI, Verse 10 of the Manusmriti while dealing with a criminal revision filed by a woman seeking enhancement of maintenance awarded by a family court in Kanpur

Updated on: Oct 29, 2026, 22:03:39 IST
By JItendra Sarin, PRAYAGRAJ
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Citing a verse from the Manusmriti, the Allahabad high court recently stressed a husband’s ‘pious obligation’ to maintain his wife, minor children and aged parents.

The high court emphasised that the right of a wife to claim maintenance is a social and welfare measure designed to prevent vagrancy and destitution. (For Representation)
The high court emphasised that the right of a wife to claim maintenance is a social and welfare measure designed to prevent vagrancy and destitution. (For Representation)

A bench of Justice Praveen Kumar Giri referred to Chapter XI, Verse 10 of the Manusmriti while dealing with a criminal revision filed by a woman, Pinki Verma, seeking enhancement of maintenance awarded by a family court in Kanpur Nagar.

The court referred to the verse, observing that a husband has not only a legal but also a “pious obligation” to maintain his wife, minor children and parents if they are financially unable to support themselves.

In its October 22 order, the high court also relied on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Anju Garg and Another vs. Deepak Kumar Garg 2022. In that case, the Supreme Court observed that it is the ‘sacrosanct’ duty of a husband to provide financial support to the wife and minor children, earning by legitimate means.

The high court emphasised that the right of a wife to claim maintenance is a social and welfare measure designed to prevent vagrancy and destitution. The court said once a marriage is legally recognised and the wife demonstrates her inability to maintain herself, the husband’s financial liability remains absolute, irrespective of historical dogmas.

 
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