The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has deferred contempt proceedings against chief secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal and three other state officials over the alleged failure to follow its order on appointing the Director General of Medical Education (DGME). The court also imposed a cost of ₹10,000, payable to the petitioner.

A single-judge bench passed the order on a plea filed by Dr Mukesh Yadav. (For Representation) more less

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A single-judge bench of Justice Abdhesh Kumar Choudhary passed the order on November 25 on a plea filed by Dr Mukesh Yadav. The state government’s application seeking deferment of the proceedings was opposed by the petitioner’s counsel.

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The court said the officials must comply with its earlier order and directed that the cost be paid to the petitioner. It fixed December 15, 2026, as the next date of hearing.

On May 8, 2026, a bench of Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar had directed the state government not to fill the DGME post without first considering the claims of permanently appointed principals of state medical colleges.

Yadav alleged that the government had failed to comply with this direction, prompting him to file the contempt petition.

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