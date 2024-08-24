Allahabad HC grants bail to Abbas Ansari in forcible land transfer case

The Allahabad high court on Friday granted bail to Abbas Ansari, Mau MLA and son of gangster-turned-politician the late Mukhtar Ansari in a matter where a sale deed was allegedly executed forcibly in his favour at gunpoint. While opposing the bail application, additional advocate general PC Srivastava had contended that there was sufficient evidence against the applicant, hence he did not deserve bail. (For Representation)

The bail was granted by Justice Raj Beer Singh while allowing Abbas Ansari’s application seeking his release on bail. As per facts of the case, a criminal case was registered against Abbas Ansari in Ghazipur Kotwali in 2023 by one Fakhar who alleged that in 2012, Abbas Ansari and others had got executed in his favour a sale deed of a land forcefully at gunpoint.

Earlier, during the course of hearing, Abbas’s counsel Upendra Upadhya had submitted that he was falsely implicated due to political rivalry. In support of his argument, he said the alleged incident was of 2012 for which an FIR was lodged in 2023.

However, while opposing the bail application, additional advocate general PC Srivastava had contended that there was sufficient evidence against the applicant, hence he did not deserve bail.

After hearing both sides, the high court had reserved its order on August 1, 2024. One named co-accused has already been enlarged on bail in the matter. Besides, Abbas Ansari, the bail has also been granted to his maternal uncle Aatif Raza and one Afroz in the same order.