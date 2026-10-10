Lucknow, The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Lucknow district magistrate to remove all unauthorised encroachments from the land of Ram Bharose Maiku Lal Inter College in the Telibagh area of the city within three months.

Allahabad HC orders Lucknow DM to rid city college of encroachment within 3 months

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The court asserted that the fact that one of the alleged occupants is the personal relations officer of the state finance minister must not influence the discharge of the DM's duties.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia, while hearing a petition filed by the college's management committee on Wednesday, directed the district magistrate to ensure full compliance with the order and submit a report within three months.

The court warned that any interference by Sukhpal Singh, the college's former principal and the finance minister's PRO, in the eviction proceedings would be viewed seriously.

It also directed that a copy of the order be sent to the finance minister.

The management committee has alleged that Singh received house rent allowance while serving as the college principal from 1988 until Jan 31, 2017, but continued to occupy the official residence even after retirement.

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{{^usCountry}} It has sought recovery of the rent at the prevailing rate for the period of alleged unauthorised occupation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has sought recovery of the rent at the prevailing rate for the period of alleged unauthorised occupation. {{/usCountry}}

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A report the state submitted to the court said that, at the time the college was granted recognition, the management committee had identified land under gata numbers 41 and 44 as the institution's property.

The land comprised the school building, the principal's office, the school office, other structures and vacant land. The report indicated that several parts of the property were encroached upon by different people, including Singh, who failed to vacate the official residence after retirement.

Singh's counsel contended that the property was originally occupied by his grandfather and that he was living there by way of inheritance. However, he produced no documents to support the claim.

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