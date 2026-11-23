The Allahabad High Court recently pulled up the sub-divisional magistrate (judicial), Chitrakoot, for appearing before the court through videoconferencing from his drawing room instead of office.

The HC said it was more surprising why the DM allowed the SDM to appear before it from the drawing room. (For Representation) more less

The court sought explanations from both the SDM and the DM for the arrangement as the SDM had explained that the internet facility was better at his residence and that he was appearing from home with the DM’s permission. Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery questioned why the SDM was permitted to appear from his drawing room.

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“Today, author of impugned order, i.e., present Sub Divisional Magistrate (Judicial), Chitrakoot, appeared through Video Conferencing. Surprisingly, he appeared from his Drawing Room and not from Office giving an explanation that internet facility is better at his Home and he is sitting at Home with permission of District Magistrate concerned,” the court said in its November 20 order.

“It is more surprising that why District Magistrate allow him to appear from his Drawing Room, when he has to address this Court. Even if internet facility was not available at his office, the District Magistrate can allow him to appear from his Office, i.e., Office of District Magistrate and for that the Court directs to call an explanation from said Sub-Divisional Magistrate as well as concerned District Magistrate also,” the court observed.

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{{^usCountry}} The observations came while the court was hearing a writ petition filed by Sunil, a returned candidate (village head), challenging orders passed in an election petition filed by the defeated candidate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The observations came while the court was hearing a writ petition filed by Sunil, a returned candidate (village head), challenging orders passed in an election petition filed by the defeated candidate. {{/usCountry}}

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The election petition had been dismissed by a detailed order dated July 5, 2024. Thereafter, the defeated candidate filed a review application. Later on, the review application was allowed by the SDM concerned by a non speaking order. Hence the court had summoned the SDM concerned who was appearing through video conferencing before court.