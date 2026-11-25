The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has reprimanded a lawyer for citing an article downloaded from Google in support of his client’s case, making it clear that an article cannot be treated as law or considered binding on any court, especially a high court.

The bench stressed the need for better legal representation, asking advocates to appear before courts well-prepared. (For Representation) more less

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The observation was made by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi while hearing a criminal revision petition recently. Justice Vidyarthi also pulled up the lawyer for incorrectly citing a Supreme Court judgment that went against his own case, calling it an “own goal”.

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The single-judge bench stressed the need for better legal representation, asking advocates to appear before courts well-prepared and support their arguments with relevant legal provisions and established judicial precedents. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel reportedly relied on an article found on Google to argue that criminal proceedings could be initiated to recover the outstanding amount.

The HC found that the article merely contained bullet-point observations and did not refer to any statutory provision or Supreme Court judgment. Moreover, the copy produced before the court was not even legible. The bench observed that the counsel’s lack of awareness about the website from which the article had been obtained, coupled with his reliance on it without any legal foundation, reflected an unprofessional approach.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter stemmed from a criminal revision petition challenging a magistrate’s decision to dismiss an application seeking an order for FIR registration under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court also expressed serious displeasure over the counsel’s incorrect interpretation and citation of a Supreme Court judgment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter stemmed from a criminal revision petition challenging a magistrate’s decision to dismiss an application seeking an order for FIR registration under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court also expressed serious displeasure over the counsel’s incorrect interpretation and citation of a Supreme Court judgment. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench observed that if the cheque for ₹85,000 had been dishonoured, the petitioner had the remedy of filing a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. Finding no illegality in the magistrate’s order, the high court dismissed the criminal revision petition.