The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed 1995-batch IPS officer Alok Singh as chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), bringing all four major recruitment commissions and boards in the state under serving or retired IPS officers.

Director general of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Alok Singh. (File) more less

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Singh said he would assume charge as UPPSC chairman as soon as he was relieved of his present responsibilities. He also disclosed that he had applied for voluntary retirement nearly two months before his scheduled superannuation in January 2027.

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According to an appointment order issued by the personnel department on Thursday (November 26), governor Anandiben Patel has appointed Singh, currently director general of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), under Article 316(1) of the Constitution. His tenure will continue until January 23, 2029, from the date he assumes charge.

Singh, who also holds the additional charge of director general of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (SSF), is due to retire from police service in January 2027. His appointment will, therefore, extend beyond his scheduled superannuation. The appointment comes five days after outgoing chairman Sanjay Shrinet retired on November 21.

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{{^usCountry}} With Singh’s appointment, all four major recruitment institutions in the state are now headed by serving or former IPS officers. Former DG rank IPS officer Satya Narayan Sabat heads the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission, former DGP Prashant Kumar leads the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, while DG-rank serving IPS officer SB Shiradkar heads the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Singh’s appointment, all four major recruitment institutions in the state are now headed by serving or former IPS officers. Former DG rank IPS officer Satya Narayan Sabat heads the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission, former DGP Prashant Kumar leads the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, while DG-rank serving IPS officer SB Shiradkar heads the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. {{/usCountry}}

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The development marks a significant shift in the leadership of the state’s recruitment institutions, which have traditionally also been headed by IAS officers. The appointment of police officers is being viewed as an attempt to strengthen examination security and administrative oversight, particularly against paper leaks, impersonation and other recruitment-related irregularities.

The UPPSC conducts recruitment for around 15,000 to 20,000 posts annually. Its responsibilities include prestigious examinations such as the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and PCS-Judicial, besides recruitment for review officers, assistant review officers, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, assistant regional transport officers and various posts in the power and health departments.

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From district policing to Noida’s first police commissioner

A native of Aligarh, Singh has served as police chief in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh during his career. His field assignments included Sonbhadra, where he served as superintendent of police between 2001 and 2002 and led operations against left-wing extremism. He received the Police Medal for Gallantry in 2003 for his role in disrupting a Naxalite network. He also served as SP in Barabanki.

Between 2017 and 2020, he headed the Kanpur and Meerut ranges as inspector general of police. In January 2020, he became the first police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), overseeing the transition to the commissionerate system. He held the position until 2022 and was subsequently appointed ADG, Kanpur Zone, on December 27, 2022.

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On May 21, 2026, Singh took charge as director general of the PAC, with additional charge of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force. He is responsible for overseeing the operational readiness and modernisation of both forces.

Singh also has experience outside conventional policing. Between 2010 and 2014, he served as private secretary to Union ministers in the ministries of external affairs, law and justice, and corporate affairs. From 2014 to 2017, he headed aviation security at Air India as executive director (security).

His service decorations include the Police Medal for Gallantry (2003), Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2012), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2021), Utkrisht Seva Padak (2020) and Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak (2026). He has also received the Director General’s Commendation Discs in silver, gold and platinum.

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