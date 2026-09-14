Etah , A statue of Dalit icon and Constitution architect Dr B R Ambedkar was found damaged in Lalahat village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early Monday, triggering anger among villagers, officials said.

Ambedkar statue damaged in UP village

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According to some villagers, it was the third such incident involving the same statue in the past three years.

Soon after the incident came to light, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

According to villagers, some parts of the statue installed outside the village were found damaged. Police and administrative officials reached the spot and assured the villagers of an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

Villager Vikas Kumar said similar incidents of damage to the statue had occurred earlier and cases had been registered against unidentified persons. The recurrence of the incident for the third time has raised questions among villagers over security arrangements, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The villagers have demanded immediate repair of the statue, installation of a strong iron grille around it and permanent security arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villagers have demanded immediate repair of the statue, installation of a strong iron grille around it and permanent security arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said strict action would be taken against those involved in tampering with the Ambedkar statue.

"No negligence will be tolerated at any level and those involved in the incident will not be spared," he said.

Jaithra station house officer Sunil Kumar said a case has been registered and police are gathering information about activities in the vicinity, available CCTV footage and suspected persons.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he said, adding that police personnel remain deployed in the village and the situation is being monitored.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.