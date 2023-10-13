Ammunition supply to Naxalites: Court awards 10 yrs’ jail to 24, most of them security personnel

LUCKNOW A special court of Rampur on Friday awarded 10 years’ imprisonment each to 24 people, most of them personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in connection with a 2010 case of ammunition supply to Naxalites and terrorists. The court also slapped ₹10,000 penalty each on the accused in the matter. The issue had come to light in 2010 when the STF received inputs that arms and ammunition were being supplied from Rampur to Maoists and terrorists through a person in Prayagraj. (Pic for representation)

The state police had registered an FIR with the Rampur police after the arrest of two CRPF constables and recovery of cartridges from them on April 10, 2010. The supply of cartridges was linked to one of the deadliest Naxalite attacks in Dantewada in which 76 CRPF personnel were killed on April 6, 2010.

Further investigation was initiated, after which 25 personnel of CRPF, PAC and the state police were charge sheeted in the matter. The court on Thursday convicted 24 personnel while one of the accused died during the trial that lasted for more than a decade.

The accused included 20 CRPF, PAC and police personnel and four civilians. Of the 20 police personnel, 14 were still in service while six had retired in the past 13 years.

Rampur additional district government counsel (criminal) Pratap Singh Maurya said the convicted accused included Vinod Paswan, Vinesh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Murali Dhar Sharma, Dilip Kumar, Aakash alias Guddu, Amar Singh, Banwari Lal, Rajesh Shahi, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Amresh Kumar, Vinod Kumar Singh, Vansh Lal, Nathi Ram, Sushil Kumar Mishra, Shankar, Jitendra Singh, Akhilesh Kumar, Ram Kripal Singh, Manish Rai, Rajai Pal Singh, Baburi, Om Prakash Singh and Rak Krishna Shukla.

One of the key accused Yasodha Nand, a retired armourer of the PAC, had died during the trial. All 24 were convicted and awarded punishment by the court of Special Judge (EC Act) Vijay Kumar, he said.

The ADGC informed that initially the deceased Yashodha Nand and two CRPF constables - Vinod Paswan and Vinesh Kumar - were arrested. “Later, one Nathi Ram Saini was arrested from Moradabad on the basis of information extracted from the arrested accused. Yashodha Nand had provided a diary with names of accused persons and details of bank accounts, after which further arrests were made,” he reiterated.

