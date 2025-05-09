Ancient forests in Vrindavan to be rejuvenated with native species

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad has taken up an eco-restoration project aimed at rejuvenating 36 ancient forests covering an area of 487 hectares, in Vrindavan. Officials at the formal launch of Sunrakh Forest Block restoration in Vrindavan. (HT photo)

Parishad environmental advisor Mukesh Sharma said plantation under the project has begun from the Sunrakh Reserve Forest area in Vrindavan and will be completed in three phases with an estimated cost of around ₹90 crore.

The plan was prepared by Uttar Pradesh Teerth Vikas Parishad and forest department for eco-restoration of these sites, replacing P juliflora with native broad-leaved species.

The idea is also to weed out the fast spreading ‘vilayati babool’ (P Juliflora) which has been harmful both to flora and fauna of the region and turns the soil barren, officials involved in the project said.

“However, as Vrindavan falls under the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), a Supreme Court-designated eco-sensitive area, cutting down the trees required special permission. The permissions were attained from the top court before moving ahead,” Sharma said.

An interlocutory application (IA) was filed in Writ Petition No. 13381/1984. Following an inspection by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the Supreme Court granted approval for the eco-restoration initiative on December 12, 2023. In compliance of the order, site-specific plans were prepared after detailed surveys and technical discussions with scientists of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. After the plans were approved by the Union government, soil testing was conducted across the 487-hectare landscape, leading to the development of a comprehensive blueprint and action plan, officials said, adding the restoration would take place in three consecutive phases over three years, with mechanisms in place to prevent the re-emergence of the invasive species.

This marks the first eco-restoration project approved by the Supreme Court within the TTZ area. Officials said the project aims not only to restore ecological and cultural heritage, but also to promote soil conservation, biodiversity, air quality, and eco-tourism, while supporting local livelihoods.

The major species to be planted will be Krishna Kadamb (Mytragyna parviflora), Tamaal (Garcinea zanthocymus), Bargad (Ficus benghalensis), Pakad (Ficus virens), Pipal (Ficus religiosa), Peeloo (Salvedora oleioides), Maulshree (Mimusops elangi), Khirani (Manilkara hexandra), Aam (Magnifera indica), Bel (Aegle marmilos), Amla (Phyllanthus embalica), Baheda (Termenelia belerica), Arjun (Termenelia arjuna), and Palaas (Butea monosperma).

To mark the formal beginning of the project, a field workshop was recently held at the Sunrakh Forest Block under the chairmanship of Shailja Kant Mishra, vice-chairman of Parishad.