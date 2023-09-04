Lioness gives birth to 2 cubs at Etawah Safari, one survives

Amid a series of animal deaths in Etawah Lion Safari, a lioness gave birth to two cubs on Sunday evening. However, one of the cubs died after birth. Previously, the Safari administration believed that the lioness was not pregnant as samples sent to a lab in Bareilly did not confirm the pregnancy. (File)

While the lioness, named Rupa, was reported to have given birth in an open area frequented by visitors, the Safari administration denied the claim and said the cubs were born at a breeding centre.

Safari director Deeksha Bhandari said the first cub was born at 4.26 pm Sunday and the other at 4.53 pm. “One of the cubs is dead and the other is sound and kept at the natal care unit in the Safari.”

Before Rupa, another lioness Sona had birthed five cubs but all of them died between July and August. It may be noted that two leopards, a bear and a spotted deer have died in the Safari in the last one month.