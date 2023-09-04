News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lioness gives birth to 2 cubs at Etawah Safari, one survives

Lioness gives birth to 2 cubs at Etawah Safari, one survives

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Sep 04, 2023 12:24 AM IST

While the lioness, named Rupa, was reported to have given birth in an open area frequented by visitors, the Safari administration denied the claim and said the cubs were born at a breeding centre.

Amid a series of animal deaths in Etawah Lion Safari, a lioness gave birth to two cubs on Sunday evening. However, one of the cubs died after birth.

Previously, the Safari administration believed that the lioness was not pregnant as samples sent to a lab in Bareilly did not confirm the pregnancy. (File)
Previously, the Safari administration believed that the lioness was not pregnant as samples sent to a lab in Bareilly did not confirm the pregnancy. (File)

While the lioness, named Rupa, was reported to have given birth in an open area frequented by visitors, the Safari administration denied the claim and said the cubs were born at a breeding centre.

Previously, the Safari administration believed that the lioness was not pregnant as samples sent to a lab in Bareilly did not confirm the pregnancy.

Safari director Deeksha Bhandari said the first cub was born at 4.26 pm Sunday and the other at 4.53 pm. “One of the cubs is dead and the other is sound and kept at the natal care unit in the Safari.”

Before Rupa, another lioness Sona had birthed five cubs but all of them died between July and August. It may be noted that two leopards, a bear and a spotted deer have died in the Safari in the last one month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out