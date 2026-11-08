Apologise to Ram bhakts for 1990 firing before coming to Ayodhya: Yogi on Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit

Amid news of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed visit to the Ayodhya Ram temple on December 12, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought an apology to Ram Bhakts for the 1990 firing on karsevaks.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives on the banks of the Saryu river for Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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He was referring to the firing on karsevaks on October 30 and November 2, 1990, when Akhilesh’s father, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

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Without naming Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, “Tender an apology to Ram Bhakts first for firing on karsevaks before coming to Ayodhya.”

The chief minister was addressing seers at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya at the 10th edition of Deepotsav.

The SP has in the past maintained that the then government had to act to maintain law and order.

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“Those who got bullets fired on karsevaks, who shed the blood of Ram Bhakts on the streets of Ayodhya, are coming here to seek blessings. First, they should apologise to the Ram Bhakts, to the seers, and to the people of Ayodhya,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also said Ayodhya does not belong to any one party or family.

“Ayodhya is the land of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. Those who insulted the sentiments of crores of Ram Bhakts cannot wash away their sins merely by visiting the temple,” he said.

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The chief minister said the same forces that had opposed the Ram temple movement were now trying to take political mileage from the Ram temple.

“Earlier, they used to say Ram did not exist. Today they are coming to Ayodhya. This is the victory of the faith of the people,” he said.

The chief minister said under the double-engine government, Ayodhya has transformed from a neglected town into a global spiritual destination.

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He credited 10 years of Deepotsav, the construction of the Ram temple and infrastructure development for restoring Ayodhya’s ancient glory.

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“For decades, Ayodhya was kept in darkness. Today, 30 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) are being lit here. This is not just Deepotsav, this is the celebration of the return of Ram Rajya,” he said.

He also warned that those who play with the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma will not be forgiven by the people.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have seen who stood with Ram and who stood against Ram,” he added.

The seers present on the occasion welcomed the chief minister’s remarks with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is the chief guest at the Deepotsav where governor Anandiben Patel is also present.

Also Read | ‘Apologise to Ram Bhakts first’: Yogi Adityanath ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Ayodhya

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The SP is yet to officially react to Yogi Adityanath’s remarks.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey had said SP national president, along with his family, would visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12.

“Akhilesh ji is coming with his family for darshan of Hanuman ji and Ram Lalla. This is a matter of faith. The BJP should not do politics on faith,” said Pandey, former SP MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly seat.