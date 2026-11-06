Akhilesh alleges BJP ploy to defame SP ahead of UP polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring with its allies to defame the SP through false propaganda, alleging that crores of rupees were being spent on the campaign ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing workers and leaders at the party office in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Addressing party workers from various districts at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav cautioned them against the BJP’s alleged attempts to create confusion through parties aligned with it. “Some receive messages from one place, while others get OTPs from elsewhere. Be wary of the BJP’s prepaid parties,” he said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP had done nothing for the people of Uttar Pradesh in the past decade and had left them frustrated with its misrule. He accused the ruling party of ruining the state, with education, healthcare and law and order in a shambles. Farmers, youth, traders and students were all facing a dark future, he claimed.

“We must defeat the BJP in the elections to end this evil and darkness. The BJP must be finished,” he said, adding that the party was levelling baseless allegations against the SP leadership and the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance to cover up its own failures.

He urged SP leaders and workers to remain patient, maintain good and civil behaviour with everyone, and avoid falling for the BJP’s “politics of provocation”.

Yadav alleged that the BJP had no option left but to lie and had been exposed in “vote theft and donation theft.”

Yadav also accused the BJP of being exposed in “vote theft and donation theft” and conspiring against democracy. He alleged that the Election Commission was matching voter lists of urban local bodies and panchayats at the BJP’s behest.

“The Election Commission must prove its impartiality. By joining the BJP in vote theft, the Commission has also committed a sin. It should live up to its credibility,” he said, adding that the BJP’s defeat was certain despite its alleged conspiracies.

Describing the 2027 assembly elections as crucial for saving democracy and the Constitution, Yadav said only candidates with a strong chance of winning should stake a claim for tickets. The SP’s objective was to form the government, repair the system and put Uttar Pradesh back on the path of development and employment, he said.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Yadav alleged that the BJP government had deployed central forces in West Bengal after the exercise to manipulate assembly elections and was raising a false bogey of infiltrators.

Questioning chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s claim that 1.27 crore Hindu votes had been deleted during the SIR in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said this would amount to an average of around 31,000 votes per assembly constituency.

“Where did the chief minister get this data? This proves the Election Commission is sharing data with the CM’s office,” he said.

He appealed to party workers to increase votes by 27,000 in every assembly constituency in 2027 and remain vigilant, warning that the BJP would bring people from other states.