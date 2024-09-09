Atal Faculty Development Program: National PG College to host project on research techniques

National PG College has been selected as the host institution for the fully funded Atal Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Comprehensive Research Methodologies. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Atal FDP will be jointly organised by the department of computer science and the faculty of management studies, said Devendra Kumar Singh, principal of the college.

“This collaborative effort underscores the interdisciplinary approach of the college, aiming to equip participants with robust research skills applicable across various fields. Scheduled to commence on September 30, the programme will cover a broad spectrum of research methodologies, providing in-depth training and hands-on experience. The new dimension on which the FDP will focus will be the ethical use of modern artificial intelligence tools in research,” he said.

Experts from academia and industry will lead the sessions, ensuring that participants receive top-tier instruction and insights.

These sessions will offer valuable insights into current trends and future directions in these fields. Hands-on workshops will allow participants to apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, fostering a deeper understanding of complex concepts and encouraging collaborative learning, he said.

The principal also said that the All India Council of Technical Education has recently recognised the BCA and BBA programmes of the college.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director of the college and the co-convenor of the college Prof Rakesh Jain said that this initiative is part of the college’s broader strategy to enhance the research capabilities of its faculty and students, thereby, contributing to the advancement of knowledge and innovation.

The responsibility of conducting the FDP has been given to course coordinators Shalini Lamba and Nidhi Srivastava.