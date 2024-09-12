Atal schools will undergo phased expansion: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday flayed the previous governments for failing to provide education to the underprivileged despite having resources. As he said so, he also announced phase-wise plan to expand Atal Residential Schools, aiming to increase their number to 2,000. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Atal Residential School in Mohanlalganj. (Sourced)

Yogi said 16 such schools had already been established with 2 more in progress. The CM said in the second phase, 57 similar schools will be established as composite schools across various districts, while the third phase will extend this initiative to all 350 tehsils of the state.

In the fourth phase, such schools will be set up in 825 development blocks, and by the fifth phase, they will reach the nyaya panchayat level, he added. Ultimately, 2,000 such schools will start running across the state, providing quality education to children. Yogi announced that the 57 new schools would cater to students from classes 1 to 12 and include Bal Vatikas.

Criticising those who engage in divisive politics, CM Yogi questioned, “How could individuals who incite caste-based conflicts and fuel social discord in the name of social justice understand the sting of poverty?” He distributed school bags and textbooks to students entering classes 6 and 9. He also awarded prizes and certificates to the top three students from class 6 in the 2023-24 session.

“Respected Atalji often said no force in the world could prevent a society that successfully combats illiteracy and deprivation. He considered illiteracy and scarcity to be the society’s greatest enemies,” Yogi said.

“Atal Residential Schools should set a benchmark for quality education. Every child, irrespective of caste, appearance, region or language, should have equal access to the country’s resources without discrimination. To ensure this right, Atal schools have been established as a model for inclusive education,” the CM said.

Yogi said talent is not bound by caste, opinion, or religion. As per him, it is the government’s responsibility to provide the right opportunities and platforms for talent to flourish. He said the Atal schools aim to challenge the very foundations of those who seek to create chaos, anarchy, and mafia influence in the realm of education.

“Funds have been allocated to the Basic Education Council for establishing schools in 57 districts in the next session. These schools aim to provide education without discrimination to every underprivileged child in the state,” Yogi said.

These schools will also offer sports facilities and regular health check-ups, he said. He said no child should face bias and that students should be instilled with the understanding that their primary goal is prioritising their country above all else.