Ayodhya: 14 kosi parikrama ends, panch kosi begins today

LUCKNOW The 14 kosi parikrama completed successfully in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon in which several lakh devotees took part amidst presence of a large contingent of security force. Devotees were all the more enthusiastic to take part in the 42-km long annual pilgrimage as this was the first parikrama after the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January this year. Devotees in large numbers took part in the annual event in Ayodhya. (HH photo)

The parikrama began at 5.30 pm on Saturday. The parikrama path was filled with a massive crowd from 11 pm on Saturday up to 7 am on Sunday. Throughout the route, refreshment stalls were set up and barricades were placed alongside the road to manage crowd movement effectively.

Starting from Naya Ghat, the parikrama traversed through Karsevak Puram, Kashiram colony, Halkara Purva, Mauni Baba Ashram, Surya Kund, Darshan Nagar, Aachari Ka Sagra, Naka Hanuman Garhi, Gupta Ghat, Raj ghat and concluded at Naya Ghat late on Sunday afternoon.

The route covered Ayodhya city and its outskirts. Ayodhya district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh said the parikrama was completed as per the auspicious timings breaking all previous records with an estimated 30 to 35 lakh devotees taking part in the event.

Tight security arrangements ensured successful completion of the event with no untoward incident, Singh added. Devotees in large numbers come to Ayodhya from Bahraich, Sitapur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gonda, Prayagraj, and even Nepal for the annual event.

A section of the pilgrims has stayed back in Ayodhya to attend the panch kosi parikrama starting on Monday evening. On Sunday morning, both Ram and Hanuman Garhi temples witnessed large turnout of devotees. After completing the parikrama, devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu and thereafter paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman.