Ayodhya leads power theft settlements under Madhyanchal DISCOM OTS Scheme

Ayodhya has topped the list of regions with the highest number of power theft cases settled under the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Madhyanchal DISCOM), with official data showing a large number of consumers opting to clear pending dues and avail rebates under the scheme, officials said on Sunday.

According to Madhyanchal DISCOM, consumers involved in power theft cases registered in 2023 have also been made eligible to avail the benefits of the OTS scheme by registering on the portal.

So far, 15,238 consumers involved in power theft cases have made full payments under the scheme, availing rebates amounting to about ₹30.41 crore. Of these, the highest number of cases, 3,620, were reported from the Ayodhya region.

Region-wise figures show that around 1,230 power theft cases were settled in the Lucknow region, while Bareilly accounted for about 3,000 cases. Nearly 2,500 cases were settled in the Shravasti–Balrampur region, 2,600 cases in the Devipatan region, and the remaining cases were reported from the Rae Bareli region.

Riya Kejriwal, managing director of Madhyanchal DISCOM, has directed officials to intensify drives to detect more power theft cases and ensure their settlement under the ongoing OTS scheme.

Officials of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited said the data has helped identify areas with a higher incidence of power theft, and special monitoring is being carried out in such localities.

They added that technology has supported detection efforts, as meters installed on transformers provide data on actual load consumption, which is compared with consumer billing records to identify discrepancies.