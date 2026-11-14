Ayodhya man held for pasting threat letters on train in Lucknow

A 28 year-old-man from Ayodhya was arrested on Friday from Seva Gram Colony in Lucknow for allegedly pasting letters threatening a bomb blast on a train at Charbagh railway station on Wednesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said in an official statement.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariq of Ansar Nagar in Gosainganj, Ayodhya, reportedly told investigators that he committed the act out of frustration over a failed love affair and to defame and harass a woman who had left him. The GRP said no recovery was made from him and he had no previous criminal record.
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The incident came to light on November 11 when handwritten letters containing objectionable communal content, along with threats to blow up a train, were found pasted behind the toilet mirrors and windows of two general coaches of the Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity parked at platforms 8 and 9 at Charbagh.
The GRP registered an FIR under relevant (BNS) sections against an unidentified person. Subsequently, three GRP teams were formed to crack the case.{{/usCountry}}
The GRP registered an FIR under relevant (BNS) sections against an unidentified person. Subsequently, three GRP teams were formed to crack the case.{{/usCountry}}
Shariq was sent to judicial custody. A reward of ₹25,000 has been announced for teams for solving the case.