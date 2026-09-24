Before establishing Aliganj fake call centre, cyber-fraud network shifted bases from Goa to Kolkata: Police

An international cyber-fraud network allegedly shifted its call-centre operations from South Goa and Kolkata to Varanasi and Lucknow, with its members planning to open three to four more centres in the city, police said on Thursday.

Accused in Lucknow police custody (Sourced)

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The network had earlier operated in South Goa and Kolkata before moving to Varanasi and subsequently setting up bases in Lucknow, including one in Vibhuti Khand, DCP North Amit K Anand said at a press conference. After police activity against cyber-fraud networks increased, its members allegedly shifted to Aliganj’s Ridhya Plaza, where police raided the operation on September 18 and arrested 16 people.

The latest arrests of two alleged key managers of the Ridhya Plaza operation have provided investigators with more details about how the network functioned and shifted between locations.

According to police, Devendra Singh Tomar, 41, and Himanshu Dharmapal Chauhan, 29, were part of the closure/verification and management teams at the Aliganj call centre. Investigators said both had also worked with Shiva alias Priyanshu Kushwaha, who remains wanted in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said similar operations had earlier been run in South Goa, where a cybercrime case was registered, and in Kolkata’s New Town/Eco Park area, where another case was registered. A centre in Varanasi was also shut after police learnt about its activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said similar operations had earlier been run in South Goa, where a cybercrime case was registered, and in Kolkata’s New Town/Eco Park area, where another case was registered. A centre in Varanasi was also shut after police learnt about its activities. {{/usCountry}}

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“The network subsequently moved to Lucknow, where investigators have found evidence of operations in Vibhuti Khand before the group allegedly shifted again following information that police were tightening their crackdown on cyber-fraud,” Anand said.

The two newly arrested accused are also facing cases in other states. Police records show a case against Chauhan in Goa, while Tomar is named in a case registered in Kolkata. Police said Tomar had spent 78 days in Dum Dum Central Jail.

Planned more centres in Lucknow

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Police said the group was planning to expand its operations in Lucknow by opening three to four more call centres.

The existing operation was making around 30 calls a day, with an alleged conversion rate of 1-2%, police said.

The two newly arrested men allegedly had roles beyond making calls. Police said they managed teams, worked as closers and recruited new members based on their spoken English.

With the two alleged managers in custody and Shiva alias Priyanshu Kushwaha still wanted, investigators are trying to establish who controlled the network, where the money went and whether more centres were being planned beyond Lucknow.

How the scam worked

The alleged operation began with fake Apple, Microsoft and Amazon-style pop-ups warning US victims that their devices or accounts had been compromised. A fake support number connected them to call-centre agents, who allegedly escalated the scam by claiming victims were linked to crimes and threatening suspension of their Social Security numbers.

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Victims were then allegedly pressured to transfer money, hand over cash or gold, or use cryptocurrency to supposedly secure their funds.