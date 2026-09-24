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Bhadohi youth gets artificial arms, a second chance at KGMU

Neeraj Yadav, 22, learns daily tasks with newly fitted prosthetic arms from KGMU after an accident left him handless, aided by a supportive rehabilitation team.

Updated on: Sep 24, 2026, 20:50:54 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Nine months after a devastating electrocution accident, which took away both his hands, 22-year-old Neeraj Yadav of Bhadohi is learning to perform everyday tasks again, with his prosthetic arms provided free of cost at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Neeraj Yadav, 22, of Bhadohi with the medical team (HT Photo)
Neeraj Yadav, 22, of Bhadohi with the medical team (HT Photo)

Unable to afford prosthetic limbs, he remained dependent on others for routine activities until he approached the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) at KGMU in July, a release shared with the media on Thursday, read.

The PMR team stepped in to facilitate his rehabilitation. With support from two voluntary organisations, 9,500 was raised for the procedures required to provide him with the prosthetic limbs, it stated.

The prosthetic and orthotic unit of the PMR department fitted Neeraj with prosthetic arms.

For Neeraj, however, receiving the limbs was only the beginning. The team also trained him to operate the prosthetic hands and use them for daily activities. He is now gradually learning to perform tasks independently, it added.

The PMR department said its rehabilitation programme focuses on helping economically disadvantaged patients regain functional independence and return to a life of dignity.

 
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