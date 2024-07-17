Bhole Baba surfaces 15 days after 121 deaths in Hathras stampede, says ‘none can change destiny’

Making his first public appearance since the July 2 stampede in Hathras claimed 121 lives, self-styled godman Surajpal, known popularly as Narayan Sakar Hari or Bhole Baba, on Wednesday, said none can change destiny and anyone coming to this world has to go one day, with some before and others afterwards Preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba speaks to the media regarding the Hathras stampede, in Kasganj on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Bhole Baba made the comment while interacting with a section of the media at his ashram at his ancestral village Bahadur Nagar in Patiali tehsil of Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Hum 2 July ki ghatna ke baad se bahut hi avsad se grasit hain......lekin honi ko kaun taal sakta hai.....jo aaya hai use ek din to jaana hi hai....bhale hi koi aage, piche ho....’ (I am deeply depressed since the incident on 2 July.....but who can stop destiny from happening.....one who comes to world has to go some day.....what differs is the timing),” the self-styled godman said at his ashram. His wife was alongside him.

“As stated by my lawyer Dr AP Singh and the eyewitnesses at Satsang, there were nuisance makers who came with a poisonous spray used on followers. This is true because there is definitely a conspiracy behind all what happened on July 2,” he alleged.

“There are conspirators who are bent upon maligning the truth-based Sanatan, but we and our believers have full faith in SIT (Special Investigation Team) and the judicial commission which will certainly unravel the truth and expose these engaged in conspiracy,” said Bhole Baba who reached the ashram in Kasganj village with his lawyer.

“Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have appealed the office bearers of our district committees to stand with and help the families who lost their kin and got injured all through the life and those asked to do so, are complying with the instructions given,” stated Bhole Baba, who had not been seen in public since July 2 barring a pre-recorded video message released on July 6.

An ex-Uttar Pradesh Police man, this was Surajpal’s first visit to his village in 13 years, barring a daylong visit in 2023.

Earlier in the day, his lawyer AP Singh claimed that Baba was at his birthplace on doctor’s advice.

“Bhole Baba had never been to his birthplace in Kasganj for the last 13 years barring a day’s visit in 2023. We had been praying to Baba to bless his birthplace and our prayers were heard and he reached Bahadur Nagar today,” AP Singh said.

“Bhole Baba is not here for any event but has moved here on advice of his doctors,” “Singh said.

He urged “three to four crore” (30 to 40 million) followers of Bhole Baba all over the country not to come to the ashram at Kasganj.

“We will place boards for public information with an appeal to followers to offer prayers to Bhole Baba from wherever they are,” he said..