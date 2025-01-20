Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP making efforts to implement UCC across country: U.P. deputy CM Maurya

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 21, 2025 05:12 AM IST

Dr Ambedkar’s ideology continues to inspire the BJP’s policies even today as it sought to empower every Indian, especially the marginalised communities, said Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was making efforts to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at a press conference in Varanasi on Jan 20. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at a press conference in Varanasi on Jan 20. (HT photo)

UCC refers to a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and tribes and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance. In the Constitution, it is a part of the non-justiciable directive principles of state policy.

“The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made every possible effort to honour the legacy of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar,” Maurya said at a press conference held as part of the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ at the BJP office in Gulab Bagh here.

He further said Dr Ambedkar’s ideology continues to inspire the BJP’s policies even today as it sought to empower every Indian, especially the marginalised communities.

“Dr Ambedkar dreamt of an India that values ​​justice, equality and unity. The BJP is building the future of the nation based on this dream. In 2015, the BJP government decided to celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution,” Maurya added.

The deputy CM said the Congress ignored Dr Ambedkar even in his lifetime. “In the first Lok Sabha election (1951-52), Congress and Communist leaders fielded Narayan Rao Kajrolkar against Dr Ambedkar. In the 1954 Bhandara bypolls, the Congress again made efforts to keep Dr Ambedkar out of Parliament and fielded Kajrolkar again,” he claimed.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On