BJP making efforts to implement UCC across country: U.P. deputy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was making efforts to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at a press conference in Varanasi on Jan 20. (HT photo)

UCC refers to a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and tribes and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance. In the Constitution, it is a part of the non-justiciable directive principles of state policy.

“The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made every possible effort to honour the legacy of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar,” Maurya said at a press conference held as part of the ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ at the BJP office in Gulab Bagh here.

He further said Dr Ambedkar’s ideology continues to inspire the BJP’s policies even today as it sought to empower every Indian, especially the marginalised communities.

“Dr Ambedkar dreamt of an India that values ​​justice, equality and unity. The BJP is building the future of the nation based on this dream. In 2015, the BJP government decided to celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution,” Maurya added.

The deputy CM said the Congress ignored Dr Ambedkar even in his lifetime. “In the first Lok Sabha election (1951-52), Congress and Communist leaders fielded Narayan Rao Kajrolkar against Dr Ambedkar. In the 1954 Bhandara bypolls, the Congress again made efforts to keep Dr Ambedkar out of Parliament and fielded Kajrolkar again,” he claimed.