BJP membership drive a chance to connect with people: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued an appeal to party workers to reach out to every beneficiary of various schemes of the BJP government and take a selfie with them during the party’s membership drive. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary launched the statewide membership drive at Visvesvaraya Bhawan in the state capital. Chaudhary renewed the membership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The event also was noteworthy as Yogi shared the stage for the first time with Keshav Prasad Maurya after the recent wrangling in the party. Addressing the gathering, the CM said: “Party workers must reach out to house of every beneficiary of various schemes of the government.”

“Beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, free ration, Ujjwala Yojana and several others must be contacted during the membership drive,” the CM told BJP workers present at the event.

He also stressed the need to connect with those who have received Ayushman Bharat cards, 15 crore residents benefiting from free ration over the past four years, those using Ujjwala Yojana cylinders, beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and 6.5 lakh youths who have secured government jobs.

“We need to connect with people, foster a sense of belonging, and use this membership campaign as a valuable opportunity to connect with people,” said the CM.

Yogi further said whether it involves public welfare programmes, employment opportunities in government or private sector, security issues or extending infrastructure and development programmes to every household, making the BJP more accessible will help dispel misinformation campaigns being carried out by the opposition.

He highlighted the successful completion of a written examination for recruiting 60,200 police constables. The CM also said 40,000 new vacancies of constables were on the anvil. “Soon, the government will provide two lakh government jobs and one crore private jobs,” he said.

“Furthermore, the government aims to assist around 60 lakh young people and entrepreneurs in launching new startups and becoming entrepreneurs,” Yogi said. On the membership campaign, he said under the guidance of PM Modi and leadership of party chief JP Nadda, the BJP has demonstrated its commitment by launching the ‘Seva hi Sangathan hai’ campaign.

This initiative aimed to safeguard 140 crore Indians during the Covid-19 pandemic, reflecting their dedication despite personal risks, the CM said. “We are privileged to join the BJP, the world’s largest political party. In India, the BJP is the only cadre-based party. It operates with a sense of national supremacy,” Yogi added.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked the opposition. “The opposition does not have any work apart from spreading rumours. Under PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, the state is progressing every day,” Maurya said.