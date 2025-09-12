BJP planning to rig 2027 UP assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav warns party workers

The Samajwadi Party national president and Member of Parliament from Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav has warned his party workers against ‘conspiracies’ being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party to rig elections ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls . SP national president Akhilesh Yadav (FIle pic)

The former chief minister asked party workers to be vigilant, active and cautious and also to further strengthen their booth before the polls.

Akhilesh, while addressing party workers from Mathura, Agra and Hathras at Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday, asked them to start preparations for the polls.

“The BJP has started working on a strategy to rig the elections. The public has made up its mind to form the Samajwadi Party government in 2027, every worker just has to be active, vigilant and cautious,” he said.

“Many schemes were started for the development of Agra, Hathras and Mathura in the Samajwadi government, which have now been ruined under the BJP government. The Samajwadi Party will have a separate manifesto for these three districts in the 2027 elections in which new development schemes will be announced,” said Akhilesh.

On the issue of PDA panchayats being held in the state by Samajwadi Party workers, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The goal of the Samajwadi Party is to establish the rule of social justice. With the caste census, all sections of the society will get rights and respect on the basis of their numbers. PDA panchayats have awakened the society and people have also realised its power. BJP is scared of the power of PDA. It is afraid of losing the elections.”

Directing the workers on the issue of voter list, SP president said that special attention needs to be paid to ensure that there is no discrepancy in the voter list.

“BJP conspires to gain power by destroying the sanctity of democratic systems by manipulating the voter list and rigging the elections,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh said that Agra and Mathura are international cities and therefore, it has a special status. It is also counted prominently in international tourism. Mathura is also a well known name globally being the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The sanctity of the place has to be maintained.

“BJP is only misleading the people of Mathura by misusing power, whereas the truth is that development work in Mathura was done only during the Samajwadi government,” he stated and added that SP workers and office-bearers should always stand with the public in their sorrows and pain.

The former CM further stated, “We have to unite and be cooperative and achieve success in the elections at the booth level. The BJP has reached the limit of looting. Corruption is at its peak. People are desperate to get rid of the BJP government by any means. Students, youth, businessmen, farmers will be prosperous and sisters and daughters will be safe.”