The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Friday accused the BJP of using the proposed delimitation exercise to sideline the demand for a caste census and deny OBC women their due share in political representation. Rajendra Pal Gautam, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, alleged that the exercise was aimed at changing the country’s electoral map without addressing concerns over representation.

AICC in-charge for UP Rajendra Pal Gautam and UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra during the press conference. (Sourced) more less

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Addressing a press conference in Lucknow alongside UP Congress president Aradhana Mishra, Gautam said the proposed exercise was an attempt to alter the electoral map without considering the demand for a caste census.

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“The proposed delimitation exercise is aimed at changing the country’s electoral map without considering the demand for a caste census,” he said.

Gautam’s remarks came ahead of the special sitting of Parliament convened by the Centre from November 30 to December 3.

Targeting the ruling party over its alleged disregard for the Constitution, he said, “The BJP does not endorse the Constitution and this is known to one and all. When the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, the Hindu Mahasabha and RSS had burnt effigies of (Jawaharlal) Nehru and Babasaheb (Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar). The extent of hatred has reached such a level that they select specific dates for spreading hatred. December 6 and April 14 are such dates connected with Babasaheb.”

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{{^usCountry}} “BJP’s national president was given a red carpet for a march in Lucknow, but the Congress national president was denied permission (for the Samvidhan Raksha March) despite the party agreeing to all terms. This has now gone into history, just like earlier dates,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “BJP’s national president was given a red carpet for a march in Lucknow, but the Congress national president was denied permission (for the Samvidhan Raksha March) despite the party agreeing to all terms. This has now gone into history, just like earlier dates,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gautam also accused the BJP of undermining elected governments in several states. He said the party had used cabinet decisions to topple Congress governments in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, formed governments in Manipur and Goa despite lacking a majority, and later engineered the collapse of governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh through horse-trading. In Maharashtra, he alleged, the BJP orchestrated the fragmentation of entire political parties.

Gautam pointed out that the special sitting of Parliament was announced on November 26, the day India adopted the Constitution, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

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He added that the NDA had around 319 MPs, against approximately 360 needed to amend the Constitution.

“I am here as MLA because of Rajiv Gandhi, while the BJP has been against women’s reservation from the very beginning. In May 1989, Rajiv Gandhi introduced the 64th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which sought to provide one-third reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies. It was passed by the Lok Sabha. In October 1989, the bill was defeated in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP voted against it,” Mishra said.

She added that the BJP should ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill at the earliest.