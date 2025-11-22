BJP will repeat Bihar show in Uttar Pradesh, win Bengal polls too: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Exuding confidence that the NDA’s landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections would shape the political outcome in other states, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday asserted the BJP will repeat the Bihar success in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and also win next year’s West Bengal polls. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was appointed the Central observer for selection of the BJP legislature party leader in Bihar. (HT FILES)

Speaking to HT after the NDA won 202 of 243 seats in Bihar, Maurya also cited the BJP’s post-2024 success in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, emphasising that the message to the country was clear.

He termed the defeat in Jharkhand in 2024 “accidental” and expressed confidence of finding a way around the adverse political conditions in West Bengal.

“We will not only repeat the Bihar victory in UP in 2027 but also will win West Bengal,” he claimed.

Maurya played a key role in the recent Bihar polls where the Central leadership appointed him co-incharge for polls and as later the Central observer for selection of the BJP legislature party leader there.

Drawing a parallel between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he said both had suffered due to the criminal mentality of two Yadav families-one in Bihar and the other in UP.

“Just as voters remember Lalu’s jungle raj in Bihar, people in UP recall the SP’s goonda raj and we will certainly capitalise on it in 2027,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress over its plan to hold a nationwide stir against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Maurya said the move would only hurt the Congress further.

“Any agitation against the SIR, abusing PM Modi and constitutional institutions will be political harakiri for Congress and we welcome it,” he said.

Countering the Congress ‘propaganda’, he said the party itself had the longest history of manipulating electoral mandates. He cited the 1946 Congress presidential race in which Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel received 12 votes against Nehru’s 1.

“But the latter became the Prime Minister due to the internal maneuverings-the original “Vote Chori,” he said.

He further pointed out the Allahabad high court set aside Indira Gandhi’s 1971 Rae Bareli victory on grounds of electoral malpractices, calling it another big example of Congress’s vote theft.

He also accused the Congress of misleading and provoking youths and underestimating the strength of democracy in India.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remark, he did not rule out the possibility of a split in the Congress.

“Many leaders are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi’s politics. They may come together to form a new party or seek a future elsewhere,” he said.

The deputy chief minister also attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for questioning the SIR, saying the SP had “no future” in UP.

According to him, the party had long patronised goons, whereas the state under the BJP had become fearless and voters could no longer be terrorised as in the pre-2017 era.