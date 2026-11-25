Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that the BJP would seek votes in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on the lotus symbol, saying the party would contest the polls on its own symbol rather than on the face of any individual leader.

Party sources said Keshav Prasad Maurya’s statement was also intended to send a message to sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants that no one should consider themselves bigger than the party or its symbol (File) more less

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Maurya made the statement on Monday (November 23) in response to a question from a media person after the party’s core committee meeting at its state headquarters.

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The meeting, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was attended by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, national general secretary (organisation) and state in-charge Vinod Tawde, and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, among others.

Asked whether the BJP would contest the 2027 polls on the face of chief minister Yogi Adityanath or on the strength of its organisation and symbol, Maurya was categorical.

“The BJP will seek votes in the 2027 assembly polls on the party’s symbol,” he said.

His remark is significant as it underscores the BJP’s traditional position that the party contests elections on the strength of its organisation, ideology and symbol, rather than on the appeal of any one leader, even as Yogi Adityanath remains its most prominent face in Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Party sources said the statement was also intended to send a message to sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants that no one should consider themselves bigger than the party or its symbol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party sources said the statement was also intended to send a message to sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants that no one should consider themselves bigger than the party or its symbol. {{/usCountry}}

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In the BJP, the lotus is more than an election symbol; it represents the organisation at the booth level. Party workers are encouraged to campaign for the ‘kamal’ rather than for any individual candidate.

Maurya’s assertion comes as the BJP has stepped up its preparations for Mission-2027. MLAs and MPs have been directed to hold chaupals at the panchayat and block levels and focus on adding missing voters during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

“The lotus will bloom again in 2027,” a senior leader present at the meeting quoted Maurya as saying. The leader added that the party would seek votes on the basis of the development and welfare work undertaken by the Centre and state governments.

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