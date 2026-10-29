BJP’s Umesh Dwivedi wins Lko Teachers’ seat for 3rd time; SP’s Kanti Singh wrests Graduates’ seat

LUCKNOW The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) split the two Lucknow division Legislative Council (MLC) seats on Wednesday, with the BJP’s Umesh Dwivedi, 57, retaining the Teachers’ constituency for a third consecutive term and the SP’s Kanti Singh, 59, wresting the Graduates’ constituency from the ruling party.

BJP’s Umesh Dwivedi celebrates with supporters at the Ramabai counting centre in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

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Dwivedi scored a hat-trick of victories in the Lucknow division Teachers’ MLC constituency by defeating the SP’s Sushil Kumar by a margin of 4,808 votes. Out of 25,835 valid votes counted in the Teachers’ constituency, Dwivedi secured 13,179 votes while Sushil Kumar bagged 8,371.

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“Happy to be elected as a legislative council member for the third consecutive time. It speaks about my commitment to the teachers’ cause,” he said.

He added: “I express my gratitude to all my respected teachers and voter friends...extend my heartfelt thanks to the BJP, PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. I shall continue to work for betterment of teachers in general. They have helped me win in 2014, 2020 and now in 2026. Without them it would have been difficult to register a third straight win. I will never betray the trust they—and the party—have placed in me. I will always stand by the teachers.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kanti Singh defeated sitting BJP MLC Avnish Kumar Singh in the Lucknow division Graduates’ constituency by a decisive margin of 17,127 votes after the ninth and final round of counting. Kanti Singh (SP) won 56,905 votes while Avnish Kumar Singh (BJP) got 39,778 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Kanti Singh defeated sitting BJP MLC Avnish Kumar Singh in the Lucknow division Graduates’ constituency by a decisive margin of 17,127 votes after the ninth and final round of counting. Kanti Singh (SP) won 56,905 votes while Avnish Kumar Singh (BJP) got 39,778 votes. {{/usCountry}}

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Although Lucknow has traditionally remained a BJP stronghold, MLC Avnish Kumar Singh —who won the 2020 polls — failed to retain the Graduates’ seat this time. Kanti Singh, wife of Pratapgarh MP SP Singh, reclaimed the constituency she had previously won in 2014 before losing it in 2020.

“Credit goes to SP workers, right from district units to state level, for drumming up support in my favour. It was because of their determination and hard work, I won the election. I’ll continue to serve the teaching fraternity to the best of my abilities,” said Kanti Singh.

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A total of 29 candidates were in the fray across the two seats, including 13 in the Teachers’ constituency and 16 in the Graduates’ constituency. In the Teachers’ constituency, 27,753 out of 53,179 registered voters (52.19%) exercised their franchise. In the Graduates’ constituency, 1,24,890 out of 3,13,531 registered voters (39.83%) cast their ballots.

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