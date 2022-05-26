B’khand poised to become gateway of development

Kanpur

Apart from the defence corridor, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on yet another ambitious mission of making Bundelkhand a hub of green energy and role model for organic farming.

In the budget that was tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday, the state government disclosed that it would develop a green energy corridor in Bundelkhand and allocated ₹500 crore for the purpose.

The government would seek private investments for this corridor that is expected to generate 4,000 megawatts of solar power. This project has been billed a priority, considering the yawning gap between generation and projected demand of electricity.

The government is trying to ramp up the solar power generation through on grid and off grid solar plants.

Bundelkhand was considered ideal for solar power generation on account of its geography and climate conditions, said Arvind Srivastava, a social activist in Banda.

He said the defence corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway and green energy corridor clearly showed that the state government was focusing heavily on this backward region.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the government had elaborate plans to turn the region into a centre for natural farming, as part of making Bundelkhand a largest export hub in the next five years. This way the government wants to create more innovative opportunities in the agriculture and food processing industry. The focus would be on promoting organic and zero budget farming of pulses, fruits flowers, vegetables and fragrances.

Officials have been exploring to promote advance technologies of food processing and marketing agro and food products.

The government has signed 62 MoUs of ₹8670 crore under the defence corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway project. The Bundelkhand Expressway is 90% complete.

In addition, the government has also proposed ₹700 crore for various projects in Bundelkhand under the special areas scheme.

To boost religious tourism in Chitrakoot, the government has earmarked ₹3.50 crore for various projects going on in the region.

Prem Singh, a renowned progressive farmer of the region, said the plan was in the right direction and the farmers had been doing wonderfully in natural farming. The Bundelkhand expressway would help the organic farmers with markets, he said.

