Bowing before Lord Ram same as paying homage to Mother India: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday described key milestones associated with the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya as “golden moments” in the country’s history, while asserting that bowing before Lord Ram and paying homage to Mother India are synonymous. President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers to Shri Ram Yantra after installing it at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Thursday (ANI)

The President said that with the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, India could become an “inclusive society and a developed nation by 2047 or even sooner.”

The President began her three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Ayodhya, where she was the chief guest at the installation ceremony of Shri Ram Yantra, a 150-kg gold-plated metal plate, on the Ram temple’s second floor.

After Vedic rituals, the President addressed a gathering of seers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and workers engaged in the construction work of the temple.

Opening her address with the chant “Jai Shri Ram,” she stated, “The path of both devout followers and devotion is the same. Bowing before Lord Shri Ram and paying homage to Mother India are the same.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel, spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and Bhaiyya ji Joshi, joint general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, were also present.

“Dates marking the Bhoomi Pujan of this supremely sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Pran Pratishtha of the divine idol of Ram Lalla here, the opening of the Ram Darbar for devotees, and the hoisting of the religious flag atop the temple’s spire are golden in our history and culture.”

“We are moving towards an inclusive society and a developed nation. With the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, we shall achieve these goals by the year 2047, perhaps even sooner,” she said.

She added that the vision of such a society is reflected in the concept of Ram Rajya as described by Goswami Tulsidas.

The ideal of Ram Rajya embodies the highest standards of economic prosperity and social harmony, she said.

“Numerous instances of Prabhu Shri Ram’s life exemplify the ideal of embracing an all-encompassing and all-inclusive philosophy of life,” the President added.

She further noted that the same feeling that inspires devotion to Lord Ram also inspires patriotic sentiment.

“The same heart that resonates with ‘Namami Ramam Raghuvansh Natham’ is the same heart from which our national song ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung,” Murmu said.

The President referred to Ayodhya as “dearer than heaven” to Lord Ram and expressed her gratitude for being able to visit “this holy land”.

Recalling references from scriptures, she said, “Lord Shri Ram himself described this place of his birth as superior to heaven. In the Ramcharitmanas, Lord Shri Ram tells Sitaji that although everyone has described Vaikunth, I find Avadhpuri dearer to me.”

“This city of Ayodhya is most dear to all Ram devotees,” she added.

The President said she was happy to note that in the contemporary context, national goals including social inclusion and economic justice have been set, and are being translated into action.

“By adhering to the ideals of Ram Rajya, we will be able to build a nation founded upon morality and righteous conduct,” she added.

The President said the renaissance of our country is taking place in all dimensions – economic, social, political and cultural.

She urged citizens to move forward with the spirit of unity.

Highlighting the cultural and constitutional significance of Lord Ram’s legacy, Murmu said, “The very artistic line drawing of Lord Shri Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya with Mata Sita and Lakshman ji after winning the Ram-Ravan war is adorned in the fundamental image of our constitution. This line drawing appears at the beginning of the very important Part 3 of the Fundamental Rights.” She expressed happiness over efforts to spread awareness about this depiction.

“I am happy to know that this painting is spreading awareness and knowledge, and connecting the public with constitutional ideals and sacred cultural symbols,” she said.

The President extended her festive greetings, saying, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians and Ram devotees living in India and abroad for the New Year. On Ram Navami, at the end of Navratri, we all celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. I extend my greetings to everyone on Ram Navami in advance.”

The President stated that she was very happy to know that crores of devotees from India and abroad have already visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and received darshan.

“Ayodhya Dham has emerged as a major centre of religious tourism,” she said.

“On the soul-stirring occasion of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony), I wrote a letter to the prime minister. In that letter, I expressed the sentiment that ‘it is the good fortune of us all that we are witnessing the dawn of a new era in the resurgence of our nation’,” she said.

President noted that the ideal of Ram Rajya embodies the greatest benchmarks of economic success and societal unity.

Lord Ram’s interactions with figures like Shabari and Nishad Raj symbolise inclusiveness and respect for all sections of society, said the President.

Over the past decade, more than 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line, with sustained efforts made to ensure they remain free from poverty, Murmu said.

The President also expressed her pleasure over the implementation of rules for environmental protection and wildlife welfare along with social inclusion and economic justice.

“By following the ideals of Ram Rajya, we can build a nation grounded in morality and righteousness,” said the President.

The guiding maxim, ‘Ramo Vigrahavan Dharma,’ meaning Lord Ram is the embodiment of Dharma, reminds us that only by aligning our personal and collective lives with the broader principles of Dharma can we truly offer sincere devotion to him,” the President said.