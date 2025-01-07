BSP to go it alone in Delhi

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced that it will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections independently. After the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed the schedule for the elections on Tuesday, BSP chief Mayawati took to the social media platform X to express her support for the announcement of a single-phase election on February 5. BSP’s performance in previous Delhi Assembly elections has not been good. In the 2020 election, the party contested all 70 seats but secured just 0.71% of the votes (For representation only)

In her posts, Mayawati emphasised that the BSP is entering the elections fully prepared and expects to perform well. “The BSP is fighting this election with full strength and preparation,” she said.

Mayawati also stressed the importance of free and fair elections, urging the ECI to protect the electoral process from communalism, propaganda, and misuse of government machinery. She appealed to voters to resist the allure of tempting promises and vote wisely for BSP candidates who are committed to public welfare. “This is where the public and national interest lie,” she added.

The BSP’s performance in previous Delhi Assembly elections has not been good. In the 2020 election, the party contested all 70 seats but secured just 0.71% of the votes. In 2015, the BSP fielded candidates on all 70 seats, forfeiting deposits on 69 as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the state. In 2013, the BSP contested 69 seats but lost deposits on 63, securing just 5.35% of the vote. In contrast, in the 2008 election, the BSP won 2 seats and secured 14.05% of the vote.

A senior BSP leader explained that the party’s base had eroded with the rise of AAP, particularly among voters in slums and rural areas of Delhi. However, the party is working hard to regain its lost ground ahead of the upcoming election.